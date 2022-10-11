Pacific League Individual Girls Golf Finalists

A preview of next week's league individual title match.

By
Staff
-
0
88

Pacific League Finals Girls   (Tuesday 10-18-22)

Par 72  @Brookside #1  (White Tees – 6,140 yds)

Group 1       12:00 pm     Season   Final    Score

Amy SeoCV139
Erica LeeA139
Jeanne PadilloG143
Zoe SprecherA143

Group 2       12:10 pm     Season   Final    Score

Jessie KongA145
Qiman HuA151
Maddy LeeA158
Lisette OrellanaB160

Group 3       12:20 pm     Season   Final    Score

Annika LingadJB165
Kelly FongA169
Alyssa TranB172
Annabelle TranB173

Individual Final Standings                Sch     Score 

1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th

League Individuals  @ CIF                               Sch

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

Alternates for CIF                               Sch

