Pacific League Individual Girls Golf Finalists

Pacific League Finals Girls (Tuesday 10-18-22)
Par 72 @Brookside #1 (White Tees – 6,140 yds)
Group 1 12:00 pm Season Final Score
|Amy Seo
|CV
|139
|Erica Lee
|A
|139
|Jeanne Padillo
|G
|143
|Zoe Sprecher
|A
|143
Group 2 12:10 pm Season Final Score
|Jessie Kong
|A
|145
|Qiman Hu
|A
|151
|Maddy Lee
|A
|158
|Lisette Orellana
|B
|160
Group 3 12:20 pm Season Final Score
|Annika Lingad
|JB
|165
|Kelly Fong
|A
|169
|Alyssa Tran
|B
|172
|Annabelle Tran
|B
|173
