Painters & Allied Trades Endorses Polon for Burbank City Council

Today, Eddy Polon, candidate for Burbank City Council, announced that he received the endorsement of the Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36. This is among the first labor endorsements in the increasingly crowded field, bolstering his campaign with a strong show of support from the local labor community.

Bob Smith from the Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36 shared his enthusiasm for Eddy’s candidacy, stating, “Eddy Polon understands the needs and aspirations of Burbank’s working families. His commitment to fostering safe, fair, and prosperous working conditions is proven in his history of labor advocacy. We believe Eddy is the best choice for Burbank City Council and are proud to offer him our full endorsement.”

This endorsement adds to a growing list of supporters including Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz and Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, who have previously expressed their strong support for Eddy’s proactive and collaborative approach to governance. With this backing, Eddy Polon is poised to bring his vision of progress and effective advocacy to the Burbank City Council.