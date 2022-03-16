Parks and Recreation Basketball Season Ends

More than 400 youth in the community competed in the program this year.

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball season completed with 45 teams and over 400 participants. Teams ranging from 3rd-8th grade played multiple games and got the opportunity to learn and have fun in a team environment. With the help of over 100 volunteer coaches, we were able to have a successful season. League Participants:

Girls 3/4 Lights Out Girls 3/4 Shooting Stars Thunder Dragons Panthers’ 3/4 BALLerinas The Dream Team Girls 5/6 Order on the Court LA Storm Ruthless Burbank Defenders Space Jammers Wild Things Girls 7/8 California Fire Lights Out 7/8 Burbank Ballers Tigers Shockwave 7/8 Boys 3/4 Shadow Tigers California Fire 3/4 Thunderbolts BB Club Bruin Legends 3/4 Coyotes TJ Hoopers Crusaders Sharp Shooters 3/4 Boys 5/6 Bruin Legends Boys 5/6 Slama Jama Rockets Owls Mamba Sharp Shooters 5/6 Boys 7/8 Bruin Legends Boys Burbank Rebels LA Storm Boys 7/8 Mambas 7/8 Legends Riptide Bandits SFV Tigers Sharp Shooters 7/8 Tunesquad Burbank Bucks BASEketball Dunkin’ Donuts

At the end of the season players participated in the end of season skills challenge. Players dribbled around cones, had to make shots at marked spots, and got a bonus free throw at the conclusion. Each division had top 3 finalist.

2022 Basketball Skills Challenge

3/4 Girls

1st Place Joana Banalao

2nd Place Lyric Agosti

3rd Place Angelena Romberger

3/4 Boys

1st Place Cael Harney

2nd Place Ben Gordon

3rd Place Ben Jacobsen

5/6 Girls

1st Place Hannah Nagahori

2nd Place Everly Crowther

3rd Place Ellouisa Quiel

5/6 Boys

1st Place Caleb Slack

2nd Place Emilio Almanza

3rd Place Brodey Simokovic

7/8 Girls

1st Place Anna Rose Phillips

2nd Place Elizabeth Amoroso

3rd Place Natalie Megerdichian

7/8 Boys

1st Place Gus Borkin

2nd Place Vincent Rosales

3rd Place Tyler Lorenc