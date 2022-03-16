Parks and Recreation Basketball Season Ends

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball season completed with 45 teams and over 400 participants. Teams ranging from 3rd-8th grade played multiple games and got the opportunity to learn and have fun in a team environment. With the help of over 100 volunteer coaches, we were able to have a successful season. League Participants:
|Girls 3/4
|Lights Out Girls 3/4
|Shooting Stars
|Thunder Dragons
|Panthers’ 3/4
|BALLerinas
|The Dream Team
|Girls 5/6
|Order on the Court
|LA Storm
|Ruthless
|Burbank Defenders
|Space Jammers
|Wild Things
|Girls 7/8
|California Fire
|Lights Out 7/8
|Burbank Ballers
|Tigers
|Shockwave 7/8 Boys 3/4 Shadow Tigers California Fire 3/4 Thunderbolts BB Club Bruin Legends 3/4 Coyotes TJ Hoopers Crusaders Sharp Shooters 3/4 Boys 5/6 Bruin Legends Boys 5/6 Slama Jama Rockets Owls Mamba Sharp Shooters 5/6 Boys 7/8 Bruin Legends Boys Burbank Rebels LA Storm Boys 7/8 Mambas 7/8 Legends Riptide Bandits SFV Tigers Sharp Shooters 7/8 Tunesquad Burbank Bucks BASEketball Dunkin’ Donuts
At the end of the season players participated in the end of season skills challenge. Players dribbled around cones, had to make shots at marked spots, and got a bonus free throw at the conclusion. Each division had top 3 finalist.
2022 Basketball Skills Challenge
3/4 Girls
1st Place Joana Banalao
2nd Place Lyric Agosti
3rd Place Angelena Romberger
3/4 Boys
1st Place Cael Harney
2nd Place Ben Gordon
3rd Place Ben Jacobsen
5/6 Girls
1st Place Hannah Nagahori
2nd Place Everly Crowther
3rd Place Ellouisa Quiel
5/6 Boys
1st Place Caleb Slack
2nd Place Emilio Almanza
3rd Place Brodey Simokovic
7/8 Girls
1st Place Anna Rose Phillips
2nd Place Elizabeth Amoroso
3rd Place Natalie Megerdichian
7/8 Boys
1st Place Gus Borkin
2nd Place Vincent Rosales
3rd Place Tyler Lorenc