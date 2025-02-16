Parks and Recreation Holds Adaptive Sports Expo

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department held its second annual Adaptive Sports Expo at McCambridge Park on Saturday.
The event included the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new Centennial Playground.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Parks and Recreation in Burbank.
As part of the expo, participants were given the opportunity to get a chance at wheelchair rugby, adaptive tennis, power wheelchair soccer and para fencing, among others.
One of the highlights of the event included was a performance by the Rollettes, an internationally recognized wheelchair dance team.
The Los Angeles Galaxy also brought the Major League Soccer championship cup to the event and the public was given an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.
The Triumph Foundation, SoCal Adaptive Sports, Hearts for Sight, the Burbank Tennis Center, Angel City Sports and the Burbank Advisory Council on Disabilities all played a key role in contributing to the organization of the event.