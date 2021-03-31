Pay Attention! Burbank Police Warns That April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By
Press Release
-
0
129
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Burbank Police Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.

MT

Throughout the month of April, the Burbank Police Department will have additional officers on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

When you are driving, give the phone a rest. A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk. If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location.

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75% of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

BurCal Apartments8715

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here