Pay Attention! Burbank Police Warns That April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Burbank Police Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.

Throughout the month of April, the Burbank Police Department will have additional officers on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

When you are driving, give the phone a rest. A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk. If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location.

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75% of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.