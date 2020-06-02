Peaceful Protest Is Carried Out In Burbank Following Death of George Floyd

A group of about 300 to 400 Burbank protesters organized outside of City Hall on Monday, June 1, in support of Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The protest began at 3 pm in front of City Hall and made its way down to Olive and First Street Burbank Police had been notified about the gathering was to be carried out and they shut down San Fernando Blvd. in preparation, while some businesses on Magnolia Blvd. also boarded up their stores.

The crowd shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” in unison while marching down Olive Avenue, and stopped at Olive and First to continue chants and hold up signs with various phrases, such as “Who Do You Call When Cops Murder?,” “No Justice No Peace,” and “We All Bleed The Same.”

Participants and onlookers both noted how contained and nonviolent the Burbank protest proved to be, with twitter user Kristen Weber (@kristenwEditor) saying “Burbank had a peaceful and inspirational protest today. My new hometown impresses me every day with its kindness and sense of community.” User Eric Leja (@EricLeja) echoed a similar sentiment, sharing a video of chanting protesters while adding the demonstration was “passionate but peaceful.”

This mood contrasts with other Los Angeles protests, including Van Nuys and Santa Monica, where there have been reported lootings and arrests.

Floyd passed away on Monday, May 25, after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Officers reported on the scene when deli employees claimed Floyd was using a counterfeit bill to pay for cigarettes. Chauvin continued to put force on Floyd’s neck as he was quoted as saying “I Can’t Breathe” and pleading with cops to stop their excessive force. All officers involved are currently under investigation and Chauvin is facing manslaughter charges.

Protests continue across the country and Floyd’s funeral is set to be held June 9 in Houston.