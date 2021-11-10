Pedestrian Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Vehicle

A pedestrian from Burbank has died following a traffic collision with a motor vehicle.

On November 9, 2021, at about 3:07 p.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the 200 block of East Verdugo Avenue after receiving a report of a major injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located a pedestrian in the roadway who was suffering from serious injuries and was unconscious. The pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver.

The investigation has revealed that the collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed the street. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. Investigators have also determined that speed was not a factor.

The pedestrian has been identified as 57-year-old Adrineh Nazarian from Burbank.

This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detective Ryan Murphy. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (818) 238-3103.