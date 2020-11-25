Permits for Outdoor Dining Suspended in Burbank in Response to County Health Order

In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the LA County Health Officer Order now restricts in-person and outdoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars. These establishments may continue to offer takeout, drive thru, and delivery services. The modified order will take effect Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 P.M. and remain in place at minimum for the next three weeks.

Since outdoor dining will not be allowed under the modified LA County Health Officer Order, the City of Burbank will suspend permits to use the City Right-of-Way for outdoor dining starting November 25 at 10:00 P.M., and remain suspended until the LA County Health Officer Order restrictions are lifted.

“As we modify our operations to align with the latest LA County Health Officer Order, it’s important that the community continues to support Burbank’s small businesses by ordering takeout or delivery,” said Mayor Sharon Springer.