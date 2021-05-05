Permits Now Available for Workers to Have Their Children Attend Burbank Schools

If you work in the City of Burbank, your child can attend a Burbank school. Interdistrict attendance permits offer parents who work 10+ hours M-F in Burbank, or own and operate a business in Burbank, the opportunity to send their child(ren) to a Burbank school. Children on attendance permits receive the same comprehensive, high-quality education as resident children, and parents can participate in school events, celebrations, and be closer in proximity to their children.

Why Burbank schools? All district schools have been recognized as California Distinguished schools; small class size; before and after school care; robust arts program; Gifted and Talented Education program; Advanced Placement courses and Career Technical Education (CTE) courses for students at the secondary level.

For further information, contact the Student Services Department at (818) 729-4467, or visit the District website at www.burbankusd.org. The application period opened on March 1, 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year. School begins on August 16, 2021. Space is limited and students are placed on a first-come, first-served basis.