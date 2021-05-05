Permits Now Available for Workers to Have Their Children Attend Burbank Schools

If you work in the City of Burbank, your child can attend a Burbank school. Interdistrict attendance permits offer parents who work 10+ hours M-F in Burbank, or own and operate a business in Burbank, the opportunity to send their child(ren) to a Burbank school. Children on attendance permits receive the same comprehensive, high-quality education as resident children, and parents can participate in school events, celebrations, and be closer in proximity to their children.
Why Burbank schools? All district schools have been recognized as California Distinguished schools; small class size; before and after school care; robust arts program; Gifted and Talented Education program; Advanced Placement courses and Career Technical Education (CTE) courses for students at the secondary level.
For further information, contact the Student Services Department at (818) 729-4467, or visit the District website at www.burbankusd.org. The application period opened on March 1, 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year. School begins on August 16, 2021. Space is limited and students are placed on a first-come, first-served basis.
No one supports education with more energy and enthusiasm than I do however this policy is very bad for Burbankers.
While I once worked a $3.36 per hour minimum wage job in the 1980’s, I worked hard to afford the home I live in today and that was a long, hard journey. With tremendous property assets and lots of taxes going into the system, my accounting team estimates I have helped fund the public education for hundreds of young people.
The problem with the 10-hour deal for non-residents? Very simple. These individuals are not residents. Clearly if you have a high-paying job in Burbank but live in Toluca Lake, you’re sending your children to school where you live. What Matt Hill and the BUSD are focusing on is the person working part time at a service job or fast food job a few hours a week so their child can attend school here. Anyone who works one day a week at any job can have the rest of us funding their children’s’ education. That sounds nice until you realize that BUSD twice tried to pass a parcel tax to add funding to their budget by making LOCAL Burbank property owners pay even more than we already pay.
Again, I am VERY empathetic to the needs of low income people. I was broke and homeless at 16. I ran away from home. I get it. And never went back.
That said, the individuals BUSD is encouraging to come are low-income individuals who are further going to add cost to the school district. Being poor is not genetic. No one knows that better than I do.
Now let’s talk about offering this deal to non-resident local business owners. When I asked the BUSD to confirm if there is an income requirement, they said no! So anyone can go to a shared office facility, pay a tiny amount of money for a business license, and they don’t even have to prove they made a dime! Yet Burbankers will be taking care of them.
It would be wise to ask questions of the BUSD. I do not agree with this at all. Only Burbankers should have their children in Burbank schools.