Pet of the Week: Astrid

Astrid is a LARGE Armenian Gampr weighing in at 125 healthy pounds. She might not be the most coordinated, but she’s definitely the most enthusiastic. This girl LOVES belly rubs. She also loves getting scratches and spinning, bouncing and playing. She is very playful, responsive and excited at the opportunity to please her human. The only downside to this is that Astrid has no idea how big she is (she’s a lot to love!).

This isn’t a terrible thing, it’s just a thing that needs an understanding and patient human. Astrid is super fun to goof around with but just needs to know where the play boundaries are. She’s smart and motivated, so consistent, patient and clear training will be the main keys. She will return the favor by making sure every day has laughter, every couch is protected from harm, an occasional doorway is blocked by a napping dog and loads of exercise is achieved for all.

Astrid needs someone with large or extra large dog breed experience in order for her to thrive in her forever home. Anatolian Shepherds are not recommended for apartment life. They are relatively inactive indoors and will do best with at least a large yard. Fencing should be 6 feet tall at least so she cannot jump over her fence. Her future owner will have to continue working with her on socialization with other people and dogs to make sure she is an upstanding citizen for her size and breed.

Though Astrid is 2 years old, she still acts like a puppy at times and doesn’t know how large she is. She loves to sit on your lap and thinks she is a lap dog! Because of how large she is, she needs to go to an adult only home. Astrid is an awesome gentle giant and a staff favorite here at the shelter, however cannot go to a home with other animals. She *must* be the only animal in the home.

To adopt Astrid, visit or call the shelter to set up an appointment. 818 238 3340