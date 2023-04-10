Atlas is a sweet boy who was surrendered to the Burbank Animal Shelter as his previous owner’s living situation changed and she could no longer keep him. He is a lovely dog, and an all-around good guy, but he is definitely nervous here at the shelter. He would do best in a quiet home with an experienced dog owner who can be a little patient with him.

The shelter is sure that once he settles into his new home, he’ll be more confident and grow into the sweet and happy dog they know he can be. When they take him out on hikes on the weekends he is a super happy boy and absolutely loves being outside. Atlas also likes to roll around and be a total goofball, but when he’s not on the move, he’s happy just laying out in the sun too! Atlas loves sunbathing and has a blast in the play yard wriggling around on the concrete like a bear might wriggle up against a tree to scratch its back.

Atlas would love to be your new best friend, but he cannot go to a home with cats or young children (fast noises and movements startle him). The shelter recently introduced Atlas into their “Dogs Playing for Life” playgroup and he is quickly becoming a playgroup rockstar, getting along with pretty much every dog there. A meet and greet is still required if you already have dogs in the household.

To adopt Atlas, click on his link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A109040 to fill out an application and make an appointment.