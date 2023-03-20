Pet of the Week: Coulson

Coulson is a 2.5 year old male Belgian Malinois mix at the Burbank Animal Shelter that is looking for someone who is not afraid to be loved…a lot. This sweet guy absolutely loves his people. Coulson spent some time in a foster home, there they quickly realized that he does not like it when he is left alone and will protest when his people go away.

Because of his breed being highly intelligent, high energy, and known to have separation anxiety, Coulson needs a home where someone is there the majority of the day and can spend time with this handsome guy. Coulson did pretty well with the cats in his foster home so a dog-saavy cat may be a great friend for him. Coulson also does well with other dogs. He will definitely need training, and his new adopter must be ready to commit to that.

Please click on his profile https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A105703 to make an appointment and submit an application to meet this loving boy!