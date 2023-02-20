Pet of the Week: Coulson

Coulson is looking for someone who is not afraid to be loved…a lot. This sweet guy absolutely loves his people and does not like it when he is left alone, protesting when his people go away. A home with a big family, and where someone is home the majority of the day, is the ideal situation for Coulson as he does suffer from separation anxiety. Coulson was very interested in cats while he was in a foster home and largely left them alone after some sniffing, so a dog savvy cat may be okay. He does well with other dogs but can play a bit rough so the new adopters should expect to invest in some training.

Because of his breed, Belgian Malinois, Coulson is highly intelligent, has high energy, and separation anxiety, so we do not recommend an apartment. Coulson needs someone who is home much of the time, is able to have someone watch him when they are not around or has a plan for when they have to be gone (doggy daycare, a dog walker/pet sitter, day hikes through a company, daily boarding etc). He may benefit from living in a large family where someone is always home.

Please click on his profile https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A105703 to make an appointment and submit an application to meet this loving boy!