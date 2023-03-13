Pet of the Week: Lola

Lola has been at the Burbank Animal Shelter for over a year and are not sure why nobody has come to adopt her. She is a super sweet Labrador mix that needs a home today!

Lola is a friendly, sweet, girl, that is very affectionate, excited to be around people, and very smart. At some point in her life someone cared for her and loved her, and the shelter just wants her to have a second chance at happiness in a loving home again. The shelter thinks she would be okay with kids, but might be too much for smaller children. Lola loves other dogs but a meet and greet with your pooch is a must. She is pretty young, has lots of energy, and her face is impossible not to fall in love with.

Lola is more than ready to find a forever family who will play games, go on adventures with her, laugh a lot, and then take a good long nap. If that sounds like you, click on her profile at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A100528 to complete an application and schedule an appointment.