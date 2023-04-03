Pet of the Week: Princess Jeannette

Meet Princess Jeannette, from the Burbank Animal Shelter, who is looking for a castle with one or two human servants to spoil her rotten. She is very opinionated and knows what she wants. Princess is very talkative when she wants something. Sometimes she’s looking for pets, sometimes she wants to be brushed, other times she’s just hungry. She is a huge fan of Fancy Feast canned food and catnip. She still plays now and then, and is quite spry for a senior cat. Princess would do best in a quiet home where she can rule the roost.

Princess Jeannette has a thyroid condition that is controlled by daily medication (it is inexpensive). Because of this condition and her age, she will need an adopter who is able provide adequate medical care for her (she will need at least annual vet visits). A small price to pay for a cat this sweet.

To adopt this sweet senior girl and give her a loving home for her golden years, click on her link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A049489 to fill out an application and make an appointment.