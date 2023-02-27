Pet of the Week: River

Sweet River was found running stray here in Burbank with no identifying information, and because of this, the Burbank Animal Shelter does not know very much about her history. Staff here say that she is a very sweet and loving dog, and even knows a few basic commands already.

River is your typical husky which means she is very vocal, so please take this into consideration if you’re interested in adopting her. She currently is carrying a few extra pounds, so she will need to be kept on a stricter diet with plenty of exercise. We aren’t sure how she is with other dogs yet, so a meet and greet is a must if you currently own one. She may be okay with a dog-saavy cat.

If you are interested in River, please make sure to read up on the breed. They are usually a higher maintenance dog that requires a more experienced and active owner. Click on her link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A107546 to make an appointment and schedule a visit!