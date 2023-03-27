Pets of the Week: Sammie and Luna

Sammie and Luna were brought to the Burbank Animal Shelter as their previous owner became ill and could no longer care for them. They are a very sweet pair of bonded dogs that rely heavily on each other, so they need to be adopted together.

Their previous owner stated that they are crate trained, fully housebroken, and are great with adults and kids alike but would do best as the only animals in the house as they can be reactive with dogs they don’t know (no cats or other small animals as well). Ideally, they would do best in an environment with a fenced in backyard, but may do okay in a larger apartment so long as they are exercised adequately.

Larger dogs that are bonded pairs are often very difficult to place, but if you have the space, time, and love to give to these two wonderful pups, please click on their links https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A106766 https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A106767 to make an appointment to meet them.