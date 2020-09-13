Phoebe Peacock Brings a Custom Scent Bar To Your Home with their DIY Kit

Phoebe Peacock brings the love and creativity of perfumes right to your doorstep with their DIY perfume kit and 1-hour zoom class. Phoebe Peacock is known for its uniquely gorgeous gifts from around the world and fragrant items with a flair of bright color as well as their well-known blending bar where visitors to Magnolia Park can walk up and concoct the perfect aroma using fragrance and essential oils. When COVID hit and affected small businesses, the store was forced to find a creative way to keep the vision of Phoebe Peacock alive in the homes of its customers.

Owner Jennifer Hardaway started her Magnolia Park journey with her business KleanSpa where she made scented self-care and personal beauty products. KleanSpa was located inside the popular gift store, Mindfulnest, before moving across the street to her own location which she named Phoebe Peacock in August of 2017.

When Jennifer came across her grandmother Hazel’s death certificate she discovered that her great grandmother’s name was Phoebe Peacock. While they had never met, she felt an eerie connection to her and the name became the inspiration for her new store. “I was quickly transported to a place where all things are beautiful, well-made, and from other lands. Where the craft of making things was taken seriously and tooled with great care. The vision I had was that Phoebe Peacock was a lifestyle. A way to create the perfect space by setting the tone with scent and style. A beautiful shop filled with delectable home refinements, gorgeous gifts, and a luxury perfume line,” says Hardaway.

The DIY kit was a vision Jennifer had for many years but never launched until now which became the perfect time with social distancing. The kit can be given as a unique gift for family and friends, and can even be done as a virtual party or girl’s night. The DIY perfume kit allows you to create your very own perfume right from the comfort of your own home. “You will be able to make 100’s of combinations to find your perfect scent or scents for yourself or for others. We will set you up for success!” adds Jennifer who includes a free Beginning Perfumery Zoom class with the purchase of the kit.

What’s included:

oils

We will send you a “baker’s dozen” of 13 concentrated fragrant oils.

Vanilla

Sandalwood

Tobacco

Musk

White Amber

Oakmoss

Tea

Rose

Orange Blossom

Bergamot essential oil

Pink Grapefruit essential oil

Pink Peppercorn

Fern

bottles

3 roll-on bottles,

3 1-dram bottles

3 Mini Spray Bottles

3 10ml Amber Euro-dropper bottles



You’ll also need carriers (the liquids you mix with your oils)

2oz MCT Oil (Fractionated Coconut Oil

2oz Organic Grain Alcohol



This and that!

3 extra pipettes

A notebook for your formulas.

Labels

10 scent Strips

Info cards that teach you about perfume!

When a handful of kits are sold, Jennifer sets up a zoom class with her students to teach them how to begin blending and practicing with a few formulas to get them started. Creating your own scent allows you to be in control of what you like. “We hear very often that someone will like a fragrance (on the market) but they wish it had more of this or that in it. It’s a great way to design exactly what you want,” says Jennifer.

You can shop the DIY perfume kits from phoebepeacock.com as well as her original scents Besame Mucho, To Sur with Love, and Water Blossom. You can also shop her KleanSpa line at kleanspa.com for scents, soaps, scrubs, and more!