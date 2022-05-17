PHOTO GALLERY: Boys & Girls Club of Burbank Host Gala and Auction at Lakeside Golf Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley hosted its 2022 Annual Gala, “Sip, Sip, Soiree” on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Lakeside Golf Club.

The Club recognized this year’s honoree: Los Angeles County Supervisor, Kathryn Barger, and its Youth of the Year, Adrian Casillas.

In addition, the Club’s very own Creative Arts Program dance students and members of our D/HH (Deaf and Hard of Hearing) program performed to “Both Sides Now.” Johnny Holiday was the master of ceremonies. The live auction was highly successful with Nugget, a rescue puppy from Hand In Paw Rescue, receiving a high bid of $10,000.00.

“We are so thankful to all of our guests, sponsors, and vendors who support our Club. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and their commitment to our Club enables us to help all of our members reach their full potential,” said CEO, Shanna Warren.

Proceeds from the evening will go directly to our Education programs, including but not limited to: The after School Enrichment, Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) program, Creative Arts, Athletics, College Bound, STEM, and Teen Programs.

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley thanks all of its sponsors: Warner Bros., The Cusumano Family, The Walt Disney Company, Midnight Oil, Supo Foundation Burbank Water and Power, Harvard Westlake, Nickelodeon, Rancho Foods, Inc., Story City Church, Worthe Real Estate Group, Glenn Weeks, Randall Foods, Cari Pelayo, Cast & Crew, Burbank Police Department, Cypress Equities, Gain Federal Credit Union, LaTerra, Logix Federal Credit Union, Dan and Kim Stillwell, Joe Santos, Providence St. Joseph Center Comcast NBCUniversal, UCLA Health Morgan Stanley, and Oakmont Builders.