PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Chamber of Commerce Holds Recent Mixer At West Coast Customs with Ending Homeless Theme

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held this past month’s mixer at West Coast Customs. Members and guests got to see where the magic happens to create amazing pimped-up cars to the max. Tours were offered, and guests got to see the remodeled facility with a custom bar and viewing room.

The purpose of the evening was also to introduce HomeLA, which helps house Burbank’s homeless. Business members were given opportunities to see their part in helping solve the homeless issue here in Burbank.

Winners of the evening raffle were new chamber members KB5 Design, a new business that’s located in Magnolia Park. They walked away with a bottle of Diamante Tequila.

Several members currently running for Burbank City Council, Burbank School Board, and City Clerk were present campaigning.

Here are pictures from the evening.