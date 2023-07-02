Photo Gallery: Burbank Fire Department Knocks Out Residential Fire in 3 Minutes

The Burbank Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Thursday, June 29, 2023, around 3:45 pm on the 1100 block of North Lima Street. Upon arrival, they found an outdoor island and barbecue area in flames.

Burbank Fire responded with a residential structural response which consisted of 3 engine companies, two truck companies, a rescue ambulance with firefighters/ paramedics, and a battalion chief. The call also included a safety officer and the Fire Marshall. With a quick response, the companies were able to knock the fire down in under three minutes.

Since the barbecue was not in use when the fire began, and there was no fuel or electricity around, the cause is still under investigation. One resident was treated on scene by paramedics and found to be okay.