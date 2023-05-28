Photo Gallery: Burbank Firefighters Knock Down Auto Fire And Then Deal With Hazmat Incident

Burbank Firefighters were called to Pass Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection this past Saturday afternoon. They found a well-involved auto fire in the parking lot of the old Fed-Ex. Building.

Firefighters made a quick knockdown of the fire and then discovered they had gasoline and water on the ground they had to take care of. Firefighters had to dyke the water and gasoline runoff prior to cleanup. They called a Truck Company to the scene and used a material that absorbs fluids the same as kitty liter. The cause of the fire is under routine investigation. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)