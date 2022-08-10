PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Nonprofit Coalition Joined Forces and hosted Annual Back to School Fair

This past Sunday, members of the Burbank Nonprofit Coalition joined forces to host Burbank’s Annual Back to School Fairs. Representatives from Burbank Coordinating Council, the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank, Burbank Housing Corp, Kids Community Dental, and many other organizations passed out over 400 backpacks at the Burbank YMCA for this incredible event.

The Burbank Back to School Committee and volunteers passed out backpacks and school supplies to over 400 children from low-income families. Local nonprofits, educational groups, civic organizations, and municipal departments set up booths offering information, direct services, referrals as well as fun activities. Free haircuts were provided by Leeza’s Care Connection and local hair stylists. Snacks were donated by the Burbank Police Foundation and Burbank Noon Rotary, and lunch was provided by Panda Express.

Vendor Booths Event Sponsors The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank Leeza’s Care Connection Kids Community Dental Clinic Burbank Coordinating Council Burbank Public Library Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and GEV Premier America Credit Union Burbank Housing Corporation Burbank Coordinating Council National Charity League Burbank Unified School District (Free Lunch program) Boy Scouts of America: Verdugo Hills Council New York Life Maeve Burbank Home Again LA New American Funding Providence St. Joseph Medical Center Keller Williams Reality Verdugo Jobs Center Totum Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Panda Express Burbank PTA Kids Community Dental Clinic Burbank Parks & Rec Burbank Police Foundation Story City Church Burbank Noon Rotary Burbank Temporary Aid Center Burbank Sunrise Rotary Boy Scouts: Verdugo Hills Area Council Georgino Development Family Service Agency Jacarda Housing Burbank Noon Rotary Homestreet Bank Burbank Police Department Burbank Association of Realtors Burbank YMCA Burbank YMCA Logix Federal Credit Union College Help Squad Burbank Water & Power Inno Building & Consulting Inc. Story City Church Supervisor Kathryn Barger Oak Springs

