PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Nonprofit Coalition Joined Forces and hosted Annual Back to School Fair

This past Sunday, members of the Burbank Nonprofit Coalition joined forces to host Burbank’s Annual Back to School Fairs. Representatives from Burbank Coordinating Council, the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank, Burbank Housing Corp, Kids Community Dental, and many other organizations passed out over 400 backpacks at the Burbank YMCA for this incredible event.

UCLA Health
Burbank Chamber

The Burbank Back to School Committee and volunteers passed out backpacks and school supplies to over 400 children from low-income families. Local nonprofits, educational groups, civic organizations, and municipal departments set up booths offering information, direct services, referrals as well as fun activities. Free haircuts were provided by Leeza’s Care Connection and local hair stylists. Snacks were donated by the Burbank Police Foundation and Burbank Noon Rotary, and lunch was provided by Panda Express. 

Vendor BoothsEvent Sponsors
The Boys & Girls Club of BurbankLeeza’s Care Connection
Kids Community Dental ClinicBurbank Coordinating Council
Burbank Public LibraryBoys & Girls Club of Burbank and GEV
Premier America Credit UnionBurbank Housing Corporation
Burbank Coordinating CouncilNational Charity League
Burbank Unified School District (Free Lunch program)Boy Scouts of America: Verdugo Hills Council
New York LifeMaeve Burbank
Home Again LANew American Funding
Providence St. Joseph Medical CenterKeller Williams Reality
Verdugo Jobs Center         Totum
Burbank Arts & Education FoundationPanda Express
Burbank PTAKids Community Dental Clinic
Burbank Parks & RecBurbank Police Foundation
Story City ChurchBurbank Noon Rotary
Burbank Temporary Aid CenterBurbank Sunrise Rotary
Boy Scouts: Verdugo Hills Area CouncilGeorgino Development
Family Service AgencyJacarda Housing
Burbank Noon RotaryHomestreet Bank
Burbank Police DepartmentBurbank Association of Realtors
Burbank YMCABurbank YMCA
 Logix Federal Credit Union
 College Help Squad
 Burbank Water & Power
 Inno Building & Consulting Inc.
 Story City Church
 Supervisor Kathryn Barger
 Oak Springs
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
