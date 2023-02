During a Recent Noon Rotary Meeting members gathered to put together 100 Valentines Day Goodie Bags for senior citizens at the Joslyn Center.

In the goodie bags there were warm socks, a handwritten Valentine Card, a personal note and some Valentine candies.

The club members also assembled 100 hygiene-kits for the clients at Burbank Temporary Center.

They assembled 100 kits a theme that is special to Burbank Noon Rotary as this year they Celebrate their Centennial year.