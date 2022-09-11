PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Police And Fire Gather To Remember and Honor The Lives Lost 21 Years Ago

By
Ross A. Benson
-
0
541
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

On an overcast Sunday morning, members of Burbank Police and Firefighters and local community members gathered near The Guardian Memorial in front of Police and Fire Headquarters to mark the remembrance of the 911 attacks 21 years ago.

Verdugo Fire Dispatch announced at the tragic time that the World Trade Center was stuck, and then the second strike. Thousands of lives were lost 21 years ago, and a moment of silence was followed by the ringing of the Firemen’s Bell.

Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes, a former Burbank Fire Captain, read a short paragraph on his recollection of the events of 911.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

