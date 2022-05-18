PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Police Hold Muffins with the Mental Health Evaluation Team at Miracle Bakery

Burbank Police gathered with their Mental Health Evaluation Team and officers from the Department’s COPS Bureau on Tuesday at Miracle Bakery for Muffins with the MHET. The purpose of the program is to meet the public in a relaxed location such as Miracle Bakery and hand out literature and answer questions from the public.

Joining the MHET officer Ennisha Kyles were the members of Command Staff, PIO, and Burbank Police Foundation members. Miracle Bakery is located at 1529 N San Fernando Blvd.

Members of the public stopped by and inquired about the program and enjoyed some fresh BlueBerry Muffins and coffee.

Chief Mike Albanese was on hand to help hand out brochures and information, he was assisted by Burbank Police Officer MHET member Ennisha Kyles and Mental Health Clinical Supervisor Audra Casabella.

If you would like more information on Burbank Police Department’s efforts: https://www.burbankpd.org/specialized-units/mental-health-evaluation-team