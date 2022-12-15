Photo Gallery: Burbank Police Hosted Shop with a Cop With 30 Local Youths at Burbank Walmart

The Burbank Police Department hosted the annual Shop with a Cop event. 30 kids were selected from the Burbank Housing Corporation to receive $150 sponsored by Walmart, the Burbank Police Foundation, and the Kiwanis Club of Burbank, to shop for friends and family while accompanied by the officers. Tequilas Burbank also donated two dinners to every child’s family.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Photo Gallery: Burbank Police Hosted Shop with a Cop With 30 Local Youths at...
Thirty kids were selected from the Burbank Housing Corporation to receive $150 sponsored by Walmart, the Burbank Police Foundation, and the Kiwanis Club of Burbank.
Burbank Boys Soccer Takes Out Visiting Muir
The Bulldogs prove too much for the Mustangs in a Pacific League encounter.
Burbank Boys Basketball Stymied By Muir, 50-48
The Bulldogs come up short versus the Mustangs in a Pacific League encounter.