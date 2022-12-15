Photo Gallery: Burbank Police Hosted Shop with a Cop With 30 Local Youths at Burbank Walmart

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The Burbank Police Department hosted the annual Shop with a Cop event. 30 kids were selected from the Burbank Housing Corporation to receive $150 sponsored by Walmart, the Burbank Police Foundation, and the Kiwanis Club of Burbank, to shop for friends and family while accompanied by the officers. Tequilas Burbank also donated two dinners to every child’s family.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
