On Tuesday evening before the City Council meeting, several residents met on the steps of City Hall in a peaceful protest of the release of a draft by the Supreme Court that may override the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision.

Vice-Mayor Konstantine Anthony and Councilmember Nick Schultz came out to talk with residents after completing a Closed Session meeting before the regular scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 3.

Members from both sides of the issue were at the scene.