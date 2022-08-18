PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Schools are Officially Back in Session

Burbank schools are officially back in session! The first day of school was held on Monday, August 15th, as students traversed back to school with backpacks in tow. Superintendent, Dr. Matt Hill drove around to visit some of the schools Monday morning and checked in with staff and students to greet them on their first day back.

Burbank Unified School District has 11 elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools, and five alternative schools. “Our number one goal this year is refocusing on teaching and learning by reconnecting with students and each other,” said Dr. Hill when asked about his hopes for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dolores Huerta Middle School students get greeted by new Principal Kenneth Knoop and Dr. Matt Hill Superintendent ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

Dr. Hill visited eight schools Monday morning but hopes to visit the rest of them throughout the week. “It was a great first day of school. You could feel the energy and excitement everywhere,” said Hill. “I was very impressed with the immediate connections teachers made with students.”

During the visit, Hill jumped in to support the Burbank High School cafeteria staff, who were short-handed. “It was a pleasure to be able to work with them and see how hard they work and the amazing connections that they make with students,” added Hill.

Board of Education Vice President Steve Ferguson stopped in to visit Luther Middle School on Monday morning to welcome students and greet Luther’s principal, Dr. Oscar Macias. “Luther Burbank Middle had a tremendous and positive first day of the 2022 – 2023 school year. It is a new school year and one filled with the grand goal of the partnership,” said Macias. “Day one was the beginning of our hopeful true partnership with all the Luther families and us here at school. We are asking all our learners, teachers, support staff, fellow administrators, parents/guardians, district officials, school board members, and the entire community of Burbank to join this partnership.”

While there was a sadness of summer ending, many students and families were excited to be back to school. “The big cheer that went up at the gate when it opened was a reflection of everyone’s excitement for back to school,” said Bret Harte elementary school principal Martha Walter, who added how wonderful it was for kids to be back in their classrooms without the heaviness of COVID and masking.

For more information on Burbank schools, the school district, or the Board of Education, visit www.burbankusd.org. Have a GREAT school year!