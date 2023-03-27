Photo Gallery: Burbank Temporary Aid Center Holds 2023 Gala ‘Salute To Our Superheros’

This past Friday evening several hundred community members along with City Officials and guests gathered at the Castaway to help raise money for one of Burbank’s important non-profits Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC).

BTAC hasn’t been able to hold a Gala for the past 3 years because of Covid.

BTAC has been in operation for 49 years, assisting Burbank’s most vulnerable patrons that are homeless and down on their luck. BTAC offers showers, a mail drop, grocery services, assistance with short-term needs, and basic services necessary to live with dignity.

The event honored Stacy Schumacher with this year’s Volunteer Legacy Award. Stacy’s involvement with BTAC dates back to a year after BTAC’s inception 49 years ago. They also saluted Medical Workers, Grocery workers, Delivery workers, Restaurant workers, Teachers the list can go on.

They also honored two Superheros that they lost last year, Darryl Forbes and Kaye Norris. Both Forbes and Norris dedicated numerous hours helping BTAC for many years.

Several Burbank businesses contributed to the Gala and also help BTAC year-round.

Guests were invited to a silent auction of gift baskets that had everything from Sports tickets to trips and hotel stays.

Here are pictures from the Gala from myBurbank’s Photographer Edward Tovmassian.