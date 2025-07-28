Photo Gallery: Burbank Unites to Raise Awareness at Red Sand Project

On July 26, Burbank’s UMe Credit Union parking lot transformed into a canvas for activism as community members participated in the Red Sand Project, a public art installation aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking.

Participants poured red sand into pavement cracks, symbolizing those who have “fallen through the cracks” of society. The event featured impactful speakers, including Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi, who stressed the significance of local action on global issues, and Nayeli May, Executive Director of Journey Out LA, who highlighted that trafficking occurs even in Burbank. Kim Mancia of ZOE International and Erika Werner from Trades of Hope also addressed the importance of education and prevention. Photos by Jessica Franz.

The event received support from various city officials, including Councilmembers Zizette Mullins and Christopher Rizzotti, and former Mayors Marsha Ramos and Emily Gabel-Luddy. Organized by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area in collaboration with local service clubs, the event was funded by a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank.

Attendees explored nonprofit booths and collected stamps in event passports, which they could exchange for free ice cream sandwiches.The Red Sand Project is a global initiative that utilizes participatory art to highlight human trafficking issues. This event marked Burbank’s most visible contribution to the campaign, coinciding with the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30. Learn more at redsandprojectburbank.org.