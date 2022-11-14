Photo Gallery: Burbank Veterans Ceremonies Honoring All Who Served

Ross A. Benson
Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes and Veterans Committee Chairman Mickey DePalo stand at attention during Taps.

Veterans Day was celebrated on Friday, November 11th, at the McCambridge Park War Memorial.

The Burbank Community Band performed with Military Medlies as The Condor Squadron started with a Flyover. Speakers included Mayor Jess Talamantes, Honorable Adam Schiff, and Honorable Anthony Portantino.

The National Anthem, God Bless America, and Eyes of a Soldier were sung by Heidi- Marie Ferren. Boy Scout Troop 219, along with Veterans Committee Members Deborah Dodge and David Christ, participated.

Burbank resident Marlowe Jones 7, a student at Bret Harte Elementary School, made a Special Gift Card Thanking Veterans, and she presented it to two WWII veterans in attendance.

