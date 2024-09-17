Photo Gallery: Burbank YMCA Celebrates 100 Years With Reception at The Colony Theatre

(© Ross A Benson)

This past Friday, the Burbank YMCA gathered friends, Members, and Former Employees. They honored three Organizations that have made an impact on the community: the Burbank Unified School District, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, and the Burbank YMCA Service Club.

They also acknowledged five staff members who have made a lifelong impact on the Burbank YMCA: Aileen Flores, 27 years; Jodee Geryal, 27 years; Maria Montes De Beltran, 19 years; and Roxana Ramirez, 29 years.

Here is a photo gallery from the event and reception:

