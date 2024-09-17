Photo Gallery: Burbank YMCA Celebrates 100 Years With Reception at The Colony Theatre

This past Friday, the Burbank YMCA gathered friends, Members, and Former Employees. They honored three Organizations that have made an impact on the community: the Burbank Unified School District, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, and the Burbank YMCA Service Club.

They also acknowledged five staff members who have made a lifelong impact on the Burbank YMCA: Aileen Flores, 27 years; Jodee Geryal, 27 years; Maria Montes De Beltran, 19 years; and Roxana Ramirez, 29 years.