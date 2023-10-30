PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Young Professionals Celebrate Fifth Year with Costume Party

This past week, the Burbank Young Professionals gathered at West Coast Customs to hold an Anniversary Party with a Halloween-type Theme.

Guests in attendance enjoyed food, drinks, and scary decorations. They held a costume contest with winners winning raffle tickets to numerous prizes, gift cards, etc. The winners of the costume contest were Dan Ware, dressed up as Beetlejuice. Ryan Bates dressed up as the Pillsbury Dough Boy, and Gina Ventourini as a witch.

Senator Anthony Portantino, who was dressed as a politician, was on hand and presented the current members of the Board with a Proclamation. Past chairs and founding members that started Burbank Young Professionals were on hand; they are Romik Hacobian, Max Lopez, and Taylor Bercini.

The Burbank Young Professionals is an organization of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. To know more about BYP https://www.burbankyp.com/

Here is a gallery of pictures from the event.