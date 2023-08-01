Photo Gallery: Burbank Young Professionals ‘Grill & Give School Supply Drive’ A Fun And Successful Event

This last Saturday saw the first annual ‘Grill & Give School Supply Drive’ taking place at Johnny Carson Park. Organized by the Burbank Young Professionals (BYP), the objective of the event was to support local schools and families in need by collecting school supplies. And what a great success it was, aided by a great community turnout and donations that surpassed expectations.

The talented DJ Craig, (Craig Durling) and skilled guitarist Aaron Copenhaguen kept the crowd entertained with their vibrant music while BYP members served complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs plus plenty of cold water. The children also had their share of fun playing games and running in and out of the very popular bounce house!