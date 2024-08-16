Photo Gallery: Burbank’s Beloved Chandler Bike Path Celebrates Two Decades of Community and Cycling

When Southern Pacific Railroad stopped running freight on the Burbank Branch in the 1990s, Burbank city leaders saw a chance to revitalize the area. Their vision: to convert the defunct rail line into a bustling bike path that would link the city’s Metrolink station to the future Red Line stop in North Hollywood.

The result was the Chandler Bike Path, now celebrated as one of Burbank’s crown jewels. The 20th anniversary of its opening was marked by a lively event that brought together city leaders, former mayors, community members, cycling enthusiasts, families, and plenty of dogs. Held on a warm summer evening under the shade of lush Tipu trees, the August 14th celebration highlighted the bike path’s essential role in promoting cycling and fostering community connections.

The event, hosted by the City of Burbank, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO), and Walk Bike Burbank, drew hundreds of residents to celebrate the space that has provided cyclists and pedestrians with a vehicle-free environment for two decades. Sweet treats from Romancing the Bean cafe, bananas from Stotts Bicycles, trivia games and community resources added to the festive atmosphere.

Notable attendees included Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz, Vice Mayor Nikki Perez, and Councilmembers Konstantine Anthony, Zizette Mullins, and Tamala Takahashi. State Senator Anthony Portantino and representatives from the offices of State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Supervisor Kathryn Barger also joined the event, presenting certificates of recognition to commemorate the milestone.

Hundreds turned out as the Chandler Bike Path turned 20 years old. Photo by Steve Arakawa

The Chandler Bike Path project began in 1991 when the City of Burbank and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority purchased a 2-mile railroad right-of-way from Southern Pacific Transportation Co. using money raised from state rail bonds. Although the city applied for an MTA grant in 1993 to convert the land into a bikeway, it took another two years to finalize the designs. Initially planned as bike lanes integrated into the road, the path was later redesigned to run along the median.

Despite initial neighborhood skepticism and opposition, Burbank persisted, making adjustments to address residents’ concerns. The plan was to transform the abandoned rail line, known as the Burbank Branch, into a 2.9-mile bike path connecting Burbank to the North Hollywood Metro Station. The Burbank City Council approved the final design in 1999, and the MTA followed in 2000. Construction began in 2002 and ended in 2004, with the project ultimately costing $2.7 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

At the 20th anniversary celebration, it was difficult to imagine that the bike path ever faced neighborhood opposition, given the overwhelming support from its many fans.

Mayor Nick Schultz shared his personal connection with the path, noting that he and his family enjoy regular evening strolls under its trees. “It’s a central community corridor that binds our community together,” Schultz remarked. “This is what makes Burbank so special. It’s like our town square.”

Vice Mayor Nikki Perez reflected on the path’s impact on her life since its construction, recalling her childhood memories of roller skating and running along its 2.2-mile length. “I want to make sure this path connects to every other bike path across Burbank in the next 20 years,” Vice Mayor Perez said, envisioning further integration of the city’s cycling infrastructure.

Joy Forbes, the Chandler bike path’s principal planner, and Jef Vander Borght, who was Vice Mayor when the project opened, both attended the 20th-anniversary celebration.

Reflecting on the path’s origins, Joy Forbes, who spearheaded the project as Burbank’s transportation planner, recounted the various challenges encountered during its development, from addressing neighborhood concerns to securing funding and even deciding which trees could be planted. “It feels awesome to be here today celebrating the anniversary,” Forbes remarked. “I always knew it would be successful, but I never anticipated it would become as cherished as it is.”

Councilmember Tamala Takahashi highlighted the Chandler Bike Path’s significance as Burbank’s first protected bike path, paving the way for similar projects on Hollywood Way and Front Street. She emphasized the importance for cyclist infrastructure that supports daily commutes. “Recreational use is great,” Takahashi said, “but I really want to see cyclist infrastructure built that helps people get where they need to go.”

The celebration also served as a call to future transportation planning. Kreigh Hampel, a volunteer with Walk Bike Burbank and an event organizer, expressed hope that the event would inspire residents to envision a future centered on sustainable, people-focused transportation. “There are 1.4 billion cars on this planet. Let’s think about how encouraging more people-centered transportation can increase the health and happiness of our community,” Hampel said.

Councilmember Tamala Takahashi with her ebike

“The bike path is a powerful example of what Burbank can achieve to promote cycling,” said Joe Piemienta, a resident and volunteer with Walk Bike Burbank. This sentiment was widely shared by attendees, including Hilari Scarl, a local resident who uses the path daily and values its accessibility and role in fostering community. Burbank Unified School District Board member Armond Aghakhanian also expressed his appreciation for the Chandler Bike Path, noting that it helped him maintain his well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a way to get outside, bike, and connect with others.