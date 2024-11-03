Photo Gallery: Burroughs On Broadway Wraps Up It’s 19th Show With It’s Last Preformance Today.

John Burroughs Vocal Music Association will wrap up this year’s Burroughs On Broadway with a last performance today(Sunday) at 2 p.m.

Brendan Jennings directed this year’s show, with Artistic Director Jen Oundjian by his side. Jessica Good, Natalie Worsham, and Bree Strobl produced the show. Hundreds of parent helpers, along with the student tech crew, pulled off a fantastic show.

The show choirs performing involved the Decibelles, Sound Waves, Sound Sensations, Powerhouse, Neo Chromatics, and the Muses.