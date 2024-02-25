Photo Gallery: Burroughs Pop Show 45 True To Your Heart Preforms To Sell Out Crowd Saturday Night

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association performed Friday and Saturday and has one more show on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

The performances are breathtaking, and the choreographing is better than in some Broadway Shows. The show features Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles, and Men@Work. Also performing were Neo-Chromatics, Dance Ensemble, and the Muses

This year’s show has a cast of hundreds and the same amount of parent volunteers, which helps the show run as smoothly as silk.