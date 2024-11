This past Sunday, Community Chevrolet held its 23rd annual ‘All Chevy Vintage Car Show’ with over a hundred and twenty-five vintage, classic, and even a low-rider Chevy Impala.

There were Chevrolets of every type: Corvettes, Impalas, Corvairs, Super Sports, Woody’s, Pickup Trucks and many more.

Trophy’s were given out, raffle prizes won. Tommy Burgers were cooking away and Soft Serve Ice Cream was served.