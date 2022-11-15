Photo Gallery: Community Chevrolet Car Show Attracts Hundreds of Car Affectionados

On Sunday, November 14th, Burbank’s Community Chevrolet hosted its 20th All Chevy Vintage Car Show.

According to Bob Green, General Manager, they had over 100 cars registered to be on display, everything from Vintage autos to the newest Chevy being made.

Several hundred guests strolled through the Burbank Car Dealership looking at some real classics they even had on hand a 1924 Chevy and the newest electric Chevy cars. Guests enjoyed Tommy Hamburgers and Soft serve Ice Cream.

They hope to have the show again next year with double the amount of cars on display.