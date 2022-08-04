Photo Gallery: Community Gathered for Memorial Remembering Natalee Moghaddam,Cerain Baker and Jaiden Johnson at Andover Crash Site.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

August 3rd marked one year that three friends were killed in a tragic traffic accident that occurred at Andover and Glenoaks Blvd. Over a hundred friends and family City Officials gathered at the crash site, lit candles, and shared stories. Many brought flowers and balloons to mark the somber occasion.

