PHOTO GALLERY: Elevate Burbank Hosted It’s Third Annual Multicultural Festival Called “Celebrate Burbank”

The festival featured a lineup of multicultural performers sharing their art from around the world, including modern folk & Egyptian dance, Ukrainian dance, Colombian Carnival, dance styles from India, Reggae and Latin music, Salsa, Mariachi, and much more.

There was also a dedicated kids’ zone with a make-your-own instrument station, face painting, and performances from the Wisteria Theater Company. The festival also featured food trucks, vendors, and nonprofits, spanning local small businesses like Run Out Groove Records, local jewelers, nonprofits like the Social Impact Center, Burbank Community Band, the Burbank Philharmonic, and much more.

Photos Contributed by Elevate Burbank and Steve Hager