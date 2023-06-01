Photo Gallery: Family Service Agency Carewalk Number 15 Completed Another Successful Walk

Members of the Burbank Community came out to Johnny Carson Park in the early morning of May 20th to support Family Service Agency’s 15th Annual Carewalk. The fun helped the Family Service Agency of Burbank raise funds for the critical no-cost school-based counseling programs.

The Burbank community filled Johnny Carson Park with compassion, generosity, and physical fitness as they took to the paths and over the bridges of the park for a 5k power walk or a casual stroll in support of the Family Service Agency’s 15th Annual CareWalk. More than 300 teachers, parents, students, counselors, community and business leaders came out to support FSA in their 70th year of service in Burbank.



Assemblywoman Laura Friedman joined FSA Executive Director Laurie Bleick, emcee and former Burbank City Manager Mary Alvord, and CareWalk honoree Gloria Salas and Tim Murphy on stage to accept this year’s Jeri Buliavac Service Award. State Senator Anthony Portantino announced that FSA also was honoring CareWalk’s Volunteer of the Year, Brenda Burroughs. Carewalk Committee member Ross Benson honored Craig Durling, who has volunteered his DJ skills for the tenth year he was presented with a clay record resembling a vinyl record.



For the 15th year, Command Performance donated the delicious pancake breakfast that greeted walkers as they completed their laps. Committee chair Eric Hansen joined Mickey DePalo, Teri Stein, Chris Krohn, Chris Ramos, and Ross Benson in putting together one of the most successful CareWalks to date.