PHOTO GALLERY: Fire Service Day, Police Service Day Return With Overwhelming Welcome

On Saturday, May 7, the Burbank Fire Department and the Burbank Police Department held an open house for Fire Service and Police Service Day and thousands of people stopped by.

The Fire Department had displays, tours of the station, demonstrations and sidewalk CPR. Burbank Firefighters cooked up pulled pork sandwiches and picnic fare.

The Burbank Police had a helicopter, the Bearcat and the SWAT truck on display, along with bounce houses and a DJ. The Traffic unit put on demonstrations and the Burbank Police Foundation sold tee shirts, as well.

Photographers Ross A. Benson, Austin Gephardt and Ashley Erikson put the photo gallery together.