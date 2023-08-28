Photo Gallery: Home Again LA Distributes Food To Over 300

On the morning of August 26th, you could hear loud noises coming from the Joslyn Center parking lot at 6:00 a.m. A group of 40 volunteers came together to support the efforts of Home Again Los Angeles, our local homeless service provider, to assemble 500 bags of groceries that would soon be distributed later that morning. Home Again LA, with financial support from SoCalGas, organized this event to bring relief to households throughout our region who were in need of groceries.

CEO of Home Again LA said “cost of living has skyrocketed over the past couple of years, triggered by the pandemic. When the opportunity presented itself to collaborate with SoCalGas in distributing groceries to our community, it was an immediate, YES!”