Photo Gallery: IKEA Steps Up to Remodel Snack Shack

On March 26th, 2022, the JBHS Baseball Boosters Snack Shack was opened, exactly two years later to the date that it was finished.

The Snack Shack is a $12,000 dollar project created, designed, and built by IKEA, thanks to one persistent Burroughs Baseball parent. In 2019, Hilde Garcia captured the attention of IKEA and showed them the previous Burroughs Baseball concession stand.

The IKEA team led by Mary Ann Barroso-Castañon and Maria Sotomayor designed a functional kitchen that included kitchen cabinets and countertops, storage for food, drinks, and swag as well as new countertops for the outside seating area by home plate. The cabinet installation was completed in two days and was donated by RTC Services.

The official inauguration of the Snack Shack was March 26th, and the IKEA team was present, along with the Baseball Booster members, the Varsity baseball players, and several community members.

Hilde Garcia shared a few words about the significance of the project for the program community, and then handed a pair of scissors to Barroso-Castañon, letting her cut the red ribbon. The Snack Shack is open for business!

Story submitted by Finn Krol