PHOTO GALLERY: Leadership Burbank Class of 2024 Cuts Ribbon On Class Project ‘ A Cause For Paws’

Leadership Burbank’s Class of 2024 has been working on improvements at the Burbank Animal Shelter as their class project. To date, they have raised donations in excess of $68,000 for this year’s project, which included making a 75-foot dog run so dogs can exercise and use up their energy, making them more adoptable.

They also erected new concrete-poured fences and made a space that was used for storage as another area for families with animals to meet potential new animal family members. Finally, they raised enough money to have the white walls painted with scenery.

Here is a gallery of photos from the ribbon opening: