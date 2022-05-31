PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial Day Ceremonies Held At McCambridge Park War Memorial

On Monday, May 30, the City of Burbank held its Memorial Day ceremonies with several hundred in attendance. The memorial was led by Burbank’s Veterans Committee Chair Mickey DePalo. Also in attendance were City Council members along with local politicians. The Ceremony of the Rose was held, where every name of a Burbank resident who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice was recognized. Here is a photo gallery from myBurbank’s photographers.

Contributing photographers: Ross A Benson, Edward Tovmassian, and John Savageau.