PHOTO GALLERY: Memorial Day Ceremonies Held At McCambridge Park War Memorial

By
Ross A. Benson
-
0
201
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

On Monday, May 30, the City of Burbank held its Memorial Day ceremonies with several hundred in attendance. The memorial was led by Burbank’s Veterans Committee Chair Mickey DePalo. Also in attendance were City Council members along with local politicians. The Ceremony of the Rose was held, where every name of a Burbank resident who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice was recognized. Here is a photo gallery from myBurbank’s photographers.

Burbank Chamber
BWP LIRAP

Contributing photographers: Ross A Benson, Edward Tovmassian, and John Savageau.

(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by © Ross A Benson)
(Photo by John Savageau)
(Photo by John Savageau)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR