PHOTO GALLERY: Rose Parade Equestfest Held At The Los Angeles Equestrian Center Put Equestrian Units On display

This year’s Rose Parade Equestfest held this past Friday brought a crowd of horse lovers and others to the local Equestrian Center. The units performed, and the audience enjoyed a display of true equestrian love.
The following is the lineup of unit’s that preformed.
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment
Arabian Horse Association Versatile Arabians
Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team
California Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team
Kings County Sheriff’s Posse
Long Beach Mounted Police
Los Hermanos Banuelos Charro Team
Orange County Regional Mounted Enforcement Unit/Western States Mounted Officers Association
Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers
Scripps Miramar Ranch
Silver Spurs Riding Club Quadrille
Spirit of the West Riders
The New Buffalo Soldiers
The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team
United States Forest Service – Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday Celebration
United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society
Our photographer, Austin Gebhardt, captured these pictures from the event.