PHOTO GALLERY: Rose Parade Equestfest Held At The Los Angeles Equestrian Center Put Equestrian Units On display

This year’s Rose Parade Equestfest held this past Friday brought a crowd of horse lovers and others to the local Equestrian Center. The units performed, and the audience enjoyed a display of true equestrian love.

The following is the lineup of unit’s that preformed.

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment

Arabian Horse Association Versatile Arabians

Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team

California Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team

Kings County Sheriff’s Posse

Long Beach Mounted Police

Los Hermanos Banuelos Charro Team

Orange County Regional Mounted Enforcement Unit/Western States Mounted Officers Association

Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers

Scripps Miramar Ranch

Silver Spurs Riding Club Quadrille

Spirit of the West Riders

The New Buffalo Soldiers

The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team

United States Forest Service – Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday Celebration

United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society