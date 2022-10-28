Photo Gallery: Sidewalk “Hands Only” CPR Demonstration Attracts Adults, Kids and People Of All Ages

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

This week nurses from Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, along with Burbank Fire Fighters, set up on the corner of Palm and San Fernando Blvd to meet people and give them a quick training in “Hand Only CPR.”

The Fire Fighters had plenty of literature to hand out on CPR, along with fire prevention materials and, as a treat to youngsters, plastic Fire Helmets.

Several people of all ages stopped by and were instructed on the proper method to perform “Hand s Only” CPR. They were reminded that knowing CPR and performing it can save lives.

Here are pictures from the event.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

